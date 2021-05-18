COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8136 New Cases, 6891 Recoveries And 196 Deaths

With 8136 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 472354.

In 20,286 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8,136 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update.

Likewise, out of 693 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 67 people.

Currently, there are 114,529 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7,447 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 107,082 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 752 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1,590 are admitted to the ICU, and 390 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6,891 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 352,414 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 74.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday added 196 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 5,411.