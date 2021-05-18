COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8136 New Cases, 6891 Recoveries And 196 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8136 New Cases, 6891 Recoveries And 196 Deaths

May 18, 2021, 5:55 p.m.

With 8136 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 472354.

In 20,286 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8,136 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update.

Likewise, out of 693 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 67 people.

Currently, there are 114,529 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7,447 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 107,082 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 752 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1,590 are admitted to the ICU, and 390 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6,891 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 352,414 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 74.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday added 196 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 5,411.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2605 COVID-19 Cases
May 18, 2021
Government Approves EIA Report Of Electricity Transmission Project Of MCA-Nepal
May 18, 2021
Chaudhary Foundation, Nabil Bank And NAMS Sign MoU To Construct Oxygen Plant And ICU Ward
May 18, 2021
Weather Forecasting For May 18 Across Nepal
May 18, 2021
The COVAX Facility Will Deliver Its 65 Millionth Vaccine Dose This Week
May 17, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2605 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
The COVAX Facility Will Deliver Its 65 Millionth Vaccine Dose This Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3098 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9198 New Cases, 5767 Recoveries And 214 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
India’s Taily Covid Cases Fall Below 3 Lakh In Week By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Is Airborne: Scientists By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Government Approves EIA Report Of Electricity Transmission Project Of MCA-Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2021
Chaudhary Foundation, Nabil Bank And NAMS Sign MoU To Construct Oxygen Plant And ICU Ward By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2021
Buddha Jayanti: A Quest for Peace By Shanker Man Singh May 18, 2021
UPPER TAMAKOSHI: Ready For Generation By A Correspondent May 18, 2021
Weather Affected Mountain Climbing By Agencies May 18, 2021
India’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 300,000 By Agencies May 18, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75