India’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 300,000

May 18, 2021, 8:04 a.m.

As DRDO's 1st batch of anti-Covid drug 2DG launched in India, India’s daily Covid cases fall below 3 lakh in weeks, 4,106 deaths reported; Ten states account for over 75% of total active cases.

Maharashtra reported 26,616 new Covid-19 cases, 48,211 recoveries and 516 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has reached 54,05,068. The state has recorded 48,74,582 recoveries and 82,486 deaths till date. It now has 4,45,495 active cases. Among the fresh cases, 1,240 were from Mumbai. On the other hand, Delhi recorded 4,524 fresh Covid cases, the lowest single-day spike since April 5. It also registered 340 deaths. The positivity rate has dipped to 8.42%.

India has dropped plasma therapy from Covid treatment protocol. The Covid National Task Force/Joint Monitoring Group of AIIMS/ICMR on Monday released new clinical guidelines for management of mild, moderate and severe Covid cases. However, plasma therapy does not find a mention under the new guidelines.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

