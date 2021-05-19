Japan Provides Training Nepali Government Specialists For the Future of Nepal

Japanese Technical Cooperation Programs: Training Nepali Government Specialists For the Future of Nepal

May 19, 2021, 3:57 p.m.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal issued a Note Verbale to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal to extend the Technical Cooperation Programs for FY 2021 which the Government of Japan supports and applies.

The technical corporation program, which has been extended to Nepal annually since 2003, supports Nepal government staffs to obtain Japan’s knowledge, technology, and experience through training opportunities and by sending Japanese advisors who work within the Nepal government organizations, to develop Nepali government specialists for Nepal’s socio-economic development.

Technical Cooperation Programs for FY 2021 will be implemented through JICA(Japan International Cooperation Agency) in various fields: namely, more than 50 training courses for water supply, road, agriculture, education, disaster prevention, climate change, urban transportation, and airport development, along with 8 advisors who work as the staff in the Nepal government organization.

Japanese Ambassador Mr Kikuta (1).jpg

All of them will be beneficial for further development of Nepali society and the prosperity of the Nepali people. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal and for the prevention in the future, it is important to improve overall public health situation. One of the ongoing technical cooperations is the installation of water tanks for hand washing as a COVID-19 preventive measure.

In addition, the Government of Japan is planning to implement a project for the capacity building of the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Sundarijal, as a part of the Melamchi Water Supply Project assisted by Japan. This new project is expected to improve the public health of the people in Nepal from a broad perspective.

Many excellent staffs of the Government of Nepal have been trained in Nepal and Japan under this Technical Cooperation Programs to date. A number of trained staffs now actively in charge at ministries and agencies of Nepal, while the Japanese advisors have been assisting the Nepal government staffs on a daily basis, by working together.

Photo handwash.jpeg

We believe the technical cooperation program of the Japanese Government develops and assists the human resources of the Nepal Government for the future. It also undertakes an important role of COVID-19 preventive measures, and we hope it contributes towards building even stronger bilateral relations between Nepal and Japan even further.

Photo melamchi water plant.jpg

