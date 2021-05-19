Kathmandu Valley Logs 2486 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2486 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 21839 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2486 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update.

Of 2486 cases, Kathmandu districts record 1988 cases in Kathmandu and 270 in Lalitpur and 228 in Bhaktapur.

With 8064new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 480418.