Create Environment For Foreign Nationals To Return Home: NATA

May 20, 2021, 7:04 a.m.

Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA) has demanded that the government create an environment for foreign nationals arrived here for Nepal visit to return home reports RSS.

Issuing a press release on Tuesday, the Acting President of NATTA, Binay Basnet, urged the government for the same.

According to NATTA, foreign tourists are stranded due to the suspension of domestic and international flights following the second wave of Covid-19.

The press statement reads, “The data of foreign tourists should be collected and two-three regular international flights should be operated at least a week.”

It also urged the government to give permission for regular flights from May 25 as well as drew the government’s attention to grant permission for chartered flights towards international destinations reports RSS.

Agencies

