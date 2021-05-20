Kathmandu Valley Logs 3232 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3232 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 21695 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3232 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update.

Of 3232cases, Kathmandu districts records 2600 cases in Kathmandu and 402 in Lalitpur and 229 in Bhaktapur.

With 8227 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 488645.