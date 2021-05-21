Kathmandu Valley Logs 2447 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2447 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 23226 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2447 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update,

Of 2447 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1752 cases in Kathmandu and 400 in Lalitpur and 295 in Bhaktapur.

With 8607 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 488645.