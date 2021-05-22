Weather Analysis For May 22 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and Province 2 and hilly region of rest of the Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.