President Issues Ordinance Related To Citizenship

May 23, 2021, 7:39 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has issues ordinance related to citizenship.

The President issued Nepal Citizenship (first amendment) Ordinance 2078 on Sunday.

The office of the President informed in its statement issued on Sunday that the ordinance was issued as per Article 114 (1) of the Constitution upon the recommendation of the government.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

