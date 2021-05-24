Kathmandu Valley Logs 2785 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2785 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 19,846 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2785 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its regular update.

Of 2785 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1807 cases in Kathmandu and 681 in Lalitpur and 298 in Bhaktapur.

With 7220 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 520461.