Kathmandu Valley Logs 2785 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2785 COVID-19 Cases

May 24, 2021, 5:05 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2785 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 19,846 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2785 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its regular update.

Of 2785 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1807 cases in Kathmandu and 681 in Lalitpur and 298 in Bhaktapur.

With 7220 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 520461.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN And Partners In Nepal Launches Emergency Covid-19 Plan
May 24, 2021
Minister Gyawali Requested US To Accord Due Priority To Nepal During The distribution Of Surplus Vaccines
May 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7220 New Cases, 7135Recoveries And 185 Deaths
May 24, 2021
Thunder Showers Is Likely To Occur In Hills Of Province 1
May 24, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2821 COVID-19 Cases
May 23, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7220 New Cases, 7135Recoveries And 185 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Two Doses Of AstraZeneca/Pfizer Covid Vaccines Provide 80% Protection Against Variant Found In India: UK Study By Agencies 12 hours, 22 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2821 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7598 New Cases, 7664 Recoveries And 197 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2318 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8591 New Cases, 8848 Recoveries And 129 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

UN And Partners In Nepal Launches Emergency Covid-19 Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2021
Minister Gyawali Requested US To Accord Due Priority To Nepal During The distribution Of Surplus Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2021
Opposition Registers A Petition At Supreme Court Demanding House Reinstatement By Agencies May 24, 2021
Climbers Continue To Summit Mt. Everest By Agencies May 24, 2021
Likhu-4 Hydro Electricity Project ‘s Dam Collapses During The Testing By Agencies May 24, 2021
‘National Consensus Government Likely’: PM Oli By Agencies May 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75