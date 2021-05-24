Thousands Flee DR Congo After Volcano Erupts

A volcanic eruption in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has forced thousands of people to cross the border into neighboring Rwanda.

Mount Nyiragongo erupted on Saturday near the border.

Footage show skies near the 3,400-meter peak orange with columns of smoke, while large quantities of lava flowed into the surrounding areas.

Houses burned in the city of Goma, about 10 kilometers south of the volcano. The eruption has caused power outages across wide areas.

Rwandan authorities say at least 3,500 people have crossed the border.

The DRC government says it will implement an evacuation plan for the residents of Goma.

It also says President Felix Tshisekedi cut short his trip to Europe and will return home as soon as Sunday.

Mount Nyiragongo is one of the world's most active volcanoes. A major eruption in 2002 killed more than 100 people.

Source NHK