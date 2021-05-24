Thunder Showers Is Likely To Occur In Hills Of Province 1

May 24, 2021, 6:43 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

