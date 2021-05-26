Kathmandu Valley Logs 1493 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1493 COVID-19 Cases

May 26, 2021, 5:11 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1493 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 19,030 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1493 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its regular update.

Of 1493 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1139 cases in Kathmandu and 241 in Lalitpur and 113in Bhaktapur.

With 6677 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 535525.

