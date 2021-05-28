COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6855 New Cases, 9841 Recoveries And 96 Deaths

With 6855 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Fridnay Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 549111.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 19913 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 9841 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Out of 797 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 96 people.

Currently, there are 113394 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7950 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 105445 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 809 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1620 are admitted to the ICU, and 450 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 9841 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 428670 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 78 .07 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 96 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 7047.