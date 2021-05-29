Doctors p Predict Multiple Covid Waves But Herd Immunity Will Reduce Impact

May 29, 2021, 7:14 a.m.

Doctors speak on the theory of herd immunity as in whether it will actually help us in the long run or not. Read the copy to know what the doctors have to say.

Doctors from across the globe mentioned that with every new Covid wave, the effect of the disease might get comparatively less impactful because as a community, we will develop tolerance.

Doctors also mentioned that the only option to make the intensity less is to vaccinate people. Also backing the importance of vaccination, Dr. Ambarish Satwik said as long as people are susceptible, the virus will find an opportunity to replicate and spread.

WHAT DOCTORS HAVE TO SAY

Dr. Shankara Chetty, Medical Practitioner in South Africa

I think we have a little hopeful outlook. We have seen herd community being developed among the black community, who were worst affected in the first wave.

So, I think the effect of the third wave will be a lot less than the third wave. At some point, we will have waves after waves but as a community, we would develop tolerance and herd immunity. By the end of the year, we'll see a decrease in cases. Coronavirus will definitely be with us but as an endemic.

Dr. Ambarish Satwik, Endovascular surgeon

Herd immunity, which is a combination of both disease-induced herd immunity and vaccine-induced herd immunity. They are no ecologically sovereign nations in the world. There aren't any sanctuaries. It is because the virus only mutates inside a human. It cannot mutate on the door handle, railing, or while floating on air. As long as there is the transmission of the virus, there is an opportunity for the virus to mutate.

As long as there are areas in the world, which are not vaccinated where people are susceptible, the virus will find an opportunity to replicate and spread and thereby spread. The only way of stopping mutations is to vaccinate as many people as people.

WHAT IS HERD IMMUNITY?

Herd immunity refers to a situation where enough people in a population have immunity to an infection to be able to effectively stop that disease from spreading.

For herd immunity, it doesn't matter whether the immunity comes from vaccination, or from people having had the disease. The crucial thing is that they are immune.

With the new coronavirus infection -- called COVID-19 -- as more and more people become infected, there will be more people who recover and who are then immune to future infection.

"When about 70% of the population have been infected and recovered, the chances of outbreaks of the disease become much less because most people are resistant to infection," said Martin Hibberd, a professor of Emerging Infectious Disease at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

