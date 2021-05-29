Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 29

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to continue at some places of the country and, chances of heavy rainfall at some places of the Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

