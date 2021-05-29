Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 29

Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 29

May 29, 2021, 6:48 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to continue at some places of the country and, chances of heavy rainfall at some places of the Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at a few places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Lumbini Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN Peacekeeping Helps Nurture Peace: UN Secretary-General
May 29, 2021
Thailand Handed Over Forty-six Oxygen Concentrators To Nepal
May 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2324 COVID-19 Cases
May 28, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6855 New Cases, 9841 Recoveries And 96 Deaths
May 28, 2021
Finland Channels Critical Support To Nepal To Combat Coronavirus Surge
May 28, 2021

More on Weather

Heavy Rain Fall Likely At Some Places of Eastern, Central And Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Analysis For May 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Severe Cyclone Yaas To Affect Weather System In Nepal In Coming Few Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Thunder Showers Is Likely To Occur In Hills Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 23 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

UN Peacekeeping Helps Nurture Peace: UN Secretary-General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2021
Thailand Handed Over Forty-six Oxygen Concentrators To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2021
NEB To Decide On Exams After Assessing Situation By Agencies May 29, 2021
Achieving Targeted Economic Growth Rate Is Challenging: Finance Minister By Agencies May 29, 2021
Pandemic Won't Be Over Until 70% Are Vaccinated: WHO to AFP By Agencies May 29, 2021
Doctors p Predict Multiple Covid Waves But Herd Immunity Will Reduce Impact By Agencies May 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75