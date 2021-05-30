Kathmandu Valley Logs 1093 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1093 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10986 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1093 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its regular update.

Of 1093 cases, Kathmandu districts records 804 cases in Kathmandu and 176 in Lalitpur and 113 in Bhaktapur.

With 4369 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 55779.