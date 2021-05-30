Nepal Received 800 Cylinders With Oxyzen,200 ICU Beds And 45 Ventilators From China

Nepal received 800 cylinders with oxygen, 200 ICU beds, 45 ventilators, 10 concentrators, 15000 antigen kits, 20 automated analyzers, 10 Dr machines, 20 ultrasound and 30 anesthesia machines from China at Tatopani today.
“We thank the Gov and people of China for the generous support,” tweets the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
