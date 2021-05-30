President Bhandari Addressed Leaders Session Of The 2021 P4G

President Bhandari Addressed Leaders Session Of The 2021 P4G

May 30, 2021, 5:11 p.m.

President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari addressed the Leaders Session of the 2021 P4G (Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030) Seoul Summit through a video message today.

The Summit is being hosted by the Government of the Republic of Korea on 30-31 May 2021 under the theme of "Inclusive Green Recovery towards Carbon Neutrality".

In her address, President Bhandari has expressed Nepal's commitment to an enhanced nationally determined contribution with the long-term goal of becoming a carbon-neutral country by 2050.

Focusing her intervention on "Inclusive Green Recovery from COVID-19", President emphasised the importance of investing in climate adaptation in the least developed countries by increasing their access to climate finance and technology. She also underscored the leadership roles that women can play in climate policies and actions.

More than 40 Heads of State and Government, 21 leaders of international organizations, and scores of climate action champions from governments, academia, civil society, and business communities are attending the Summit.

The Summit intends to add momentum to global collective action on climate change and contribute to a successful outcome for the upcoming COP26 to be held in Glasgow, United Kingdom later this year.

The Seoul Declaration, a legally non-binding political document, is set to be adopted by the Summit.

