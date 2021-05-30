Weather Forecasting And Analysis For May 30 Across Nepal

Weather Forecasting And Analysis For May 30 Across Nepal

May 30, 2021, 6:44 a.m.

With the effect of Yass Cyclone storm weakening and moving to north west, there is an effect of low pressure. Thus, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Province 2.

