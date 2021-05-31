UAE Is Sending A Consignment Of Medical Equipment And Supply To Nepal

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates expressed his government’s solidarity to Nepal in its fight against the pandemic and assured continued cooperation from the UAE Government, including for the welfare of Nepali nationals living there.

On the request of the Government of Nepal, the Government of the United Arab Emirates is sending a consignment of medical equipment and supplies, including ventilators, to Nepal which is expected to arrive in Kathmandu soon. The UAE Government had provided the COVID related medical assistance to Nepal last year as well.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a virtual meeting with Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, today. Matters relating to COVID-related cooperation as well as various aspects of Nepal-UAE relations and cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Foreign Minister thanked the Government of the United Arab Emirates for its continued support of medical equipment and supplies to Nepal to fight the COVID pandemic. He mentioned that the support received from UAE would be valuable at a time when Nepal is fighting against the surge of new variants of COVID-19. He also appreciated the support and care being provided to the large number of Nepali nationals residing in the UAE at these trying times.