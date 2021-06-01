Kathmandu Valley Logs 1558 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1558 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 17147 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1558 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of 1558 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1060 cases in Kathmandu and 283 in Lalitpur and 215 in Bhaktapur.
With 5285 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 566587.
VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75