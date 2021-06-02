Nepal Received 150 Ventilators From The UAE

A special flight, carrying health equipment and supplies provided by the Government of the United Arab Emirates to support the Government of Nepal in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic, arrived Kathmandu this morning.

Nepal received 150 ventilators, 150 trolleys, 318600 masks, 9000 coverall, 15000 gown and 20000 goggles from UAE. We appreciate and thank the Government and people of the UAE for this generous support.

The shipment consisting of ventilators, trolleys, masks, coverall, gown and goggles was handed over to the representative of the Ministry of Health and Population by the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, Kathmandu. The support received today is in response to the request of the Government of Nepal.

The Government of Nepal expresses its gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for the generous support that complements our efforts for treatment, prevention and control of the pandemic.