Nepal Allows Four International Airlines To Fly Five Flights A Week From Kathmandu

Nepal Allows Four International Airlines To Fly Five Flights A Week From Kathmandu

June 3, 2021, 7:27 a.m.

The government made flight schedules of the four international airlines to and from Kathmandu public on Wednesday.

Flights of four countries to and from Kathmandu had resumed from June 1.

According to a press statement issued by the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM), the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation gave permission to Turkish Airlines, Nepal Airlines, Qatar Airways and Air India to resume limited flights.

As per the schedules, Turkish Airlines was given permission to make a flight a week on Thursday on the Istanbul-Kathmandu-Istanbul route.

Likewise, Nepal Airlines, the national flag carrier, was given permission to conduct two international flights a week on Monday and Wednesday.

As per the schedule, Nepal Airlines will conduct flight on the Kathmandu-Doha-Kathmandu route on Monday and on the Kathmandu-New Delhi-Kathmandu route on Wednesday.

Similarly, the Qatar Airways is allowed to make its flight once a week on Monday from Doha-Kathmandu-Doha.

The Air India was given permission to conduct a flight from New Delhi to Kathmandu and from Kathmandu to New Delhi on Friday only.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 171 Million
Jun 03, 2021
Global Employment Will Not Recover Till 2023: ILO
Jun 03, 2021
Israelis Forms New Anti-Netanyahu Coalition
Jun 03, 2021
Isaac Herzog Elected 11th President Of The State Of Israel By Wide Margin
Jun 03, 2021
With Certain Relaxation, Lockdown Extended Till June 14 In Kathmandu Valley
Jun 02, 2021

More on Economy

Global Employment Will Not Recover Till 2023: ILO By Agencies 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
CG Communications Launches Internet Service In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Himalaya Airlines Transports Vero Cell Vaccines For Free Of Cost By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Upper Tamakoshi Successfully Completes Testing Of Unit No 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
The Present Government Has No Right To Bring Full Budget: Dr. Mahat By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Allocate Rs.26 Billion To Purchase Vaccines By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 171 Million By Agencies Jun 03, 2021
Israelis Forms New Anti-Netanyahu Coalition By Agencies Jun 03, 2021
Isaac Herzog Elected 11th President Of The State Of Israel By Wide Margin By Agencies Jun 03, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2021
Reflecting on My Covid Experience By Dipak Gyawali Jun 02, 2021
KOICA- KAAN Knowledge Sharing Webinar 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75