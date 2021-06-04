COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4624 New Cases, 8663 Recoveries And 101 Deaths

With 4625 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 581560.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 14182 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4624 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Out of 6631antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 2025 people.

Currently, there are 97699 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 6807 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 90892 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 755 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1422 are admitted to the ICU, and 404 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 8663 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 476130 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 8.9 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 101 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 7731.