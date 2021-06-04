Nepal-China Executive Council Donates Medical Equipment Worth Rs 5 Million To Nepali Hospitals

Nepal-China Executive Council (NCEC), a Nepal-China friendly organization, has donated the essential medical equipment to Sahid Gangalal Hospital in Kathmandu on Thursday.

The organization donated oxygen concentrators, Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs), PPEs, surgical and N95 masks, surgical gowns, sanitizers and surgical gloves among others to the hospital's COVID unit.

Handing over the equipment, the President of NCEC, Anoop Ranjan Bhattarai, shared that the organization has been extending assistance to the Nepali hospitals since the first wave of the pandemic. The organization also donated masks, gloves and sanitizers to Yunnan and Sichuan Province of China last year in February when the pandemic had peaked in China.

"We have donated Powered Air-Purifying Respirators to Nepali hospitals for the first time. We believe that PAPRs will be instrumental in protecting doctors and nurses who are working to save the lives of COVID patients," Bhattarai said. The major use of PAPRs is to provide respiratory protection to healthcare practitioners, who are exposed to greater risks of acute respiratory infections.

Dr. Chandramani Adhikari, Executive Director of Gangalal Hospital extended thanks to the Chinese organization for providing such important equipment at a crucial time. "This will really boost our capacity to serve more COVID patients."

Trying the new Powered Air-Purifying Respirator, Dr. Asish Govinda Amatya, head of the department at Anesthesiology, remarked that it would help the doctors, who are directly in contact with the covid patients, to get prevented from the infections.

On Wednesday, similar equipment was handed over to the Covic unit of the National Ayurveda Research and Training Center located in Kirtipur, Kathmandu. Similarly, some essentials like children-masks will be handed over to Kanti Children Hospital as well.

The latest consignment is worth Rs 5 million in total generously donated by their Chinese counterpart The People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries of the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China(PAFFC TAR). Since the beginning of 2020, Nepal-China Executive Council has already received and donated medical assistance worth about one million USD from PAFFC TAR, divided into three phases.

"The Chinese aid is not just focused in Kathmandu, but also in other parts of the country. We distributed the medical essentials to 20 government hospitals all over the country, from Bhadrapur to Dhangadhi,

last year. We had handed over ventilators, PCR machines, mobile X-ray machines and mobile ultrasound worth Rs 7.5 crores to Province 1 alone," Bhattarai said.

"China and Chinese people are with Nepal and Nepali people in these tough times," he added.

The organization, established in 2003 to promote trade, investment and tourism, has been focusing on medical assistance for the years 2020 and 2021 to help Nepal and Nepali people fight the pandemic.