Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 4 Across Nepal

June 4, 2021, 6:47 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province , and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

