COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3540 New Cases, 8243 Recoveries And 68 Deaths

With 3540 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 585100.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 11471 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5343 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Out of 5543 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1502 people.

Currently, there are 92928 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 6660 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 86268 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 730 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1451 are admitted to the ICU, and 384 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 8243 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 484373 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 82.79 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 68 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 7799.