COVID-19 CRISIS Helping Hands

With the full-fledge supplies of oxygen from India, despite its own needs and scarcity, the arrival of emergency medical equipment oxygen cylinders, ventilators, emergency medical equipment through land and sea from China and large bulks of medical supply from friendly countries like the United States, Japan, Australia, France, Britain, Finland, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, European Union. Thailand and Singapore, Nepal have somehow managed to turn the tide down flattening the row of the second wave.

Following the decline of positive cases, Nepal had eased all the health restrictions, opening schools, parlor, theaters and people have started their daily chorus as in the normal situation. Wedding, parties, political rallies and other gatherings started to take place.

Newar community of Bhaktapur, Thimi and Kathmandu celebrated chariot festivals gatherings of thousands of people. The start of the marriage session on the 21st of April, it opens flood gates for parties and receptions of people giving much-needed space to the coronavirus to penetrate deep inside the community.

From merely a couple of death and less than 100 daily infections and dozens of hospitalization till April 15, everything has started to grow like a rocket. With the entry of a new deadly and contiguous variant, Nepal’s health system started to crumbling from April 21. The daily positive cases went up to 10,000, hospitalization over 1000 and death over 200, there was complete chaos and panic.

With the increase of cases nearby neighbor India, which has itself suffered from a worse scenario with over 400,000 daily infections, was unable to helpfully, However, it did its best supplying the oxygen to Nepal to save the life.

Sending oxygen cylinders and other necessary medicines Nepal’s next neighbor China jumped to rescue Nepalese people from COVID-19. Following the emergency call from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United States of America came with huge consignments of emergency supply including the oxygen cylinder, ventilators and other medicines.

Similarly, the United Kingdom, Nepal’s oldest friend, has also sent a big consignment of medical supply. European Union announces Rs. 282 Million to Nepal Tackle COVID-19 Surge.

Within a month of called by Nepal for support, the international community has shown solidarity offering the much-needed humanitarian support to cope with the new surge.

EU Member States Channel Critical Support To Nepal To Combat Coronavirus Surge

An aircraft from Spain carrying urgently needed oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and rapid antigen tests arrived in Nepal, following the country’s request for support for EU assistance to help contain its rapid surge in COVID-19 infections.

The shipment, the first of several to follow from the EU Member States in the coming days, is facilitated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The offers of support from the EU Member States currently include Finland: 2.2 million surgical face masks, 350,000 FFP2 masks, 52,500 pairs of vinyl gloves, 30,000 isolation gowns.

France: 14 ventilators, spare parts for oxygen plants, 20.000 antigen tests, 500.000 KN95 masks. Germany: 62 ventilators, 27,500 FFP2 masks, 30,000 surgical masks, 200 body bags, 5 isolation centre tents, , 400 gumboots

Spain: 50 oxygen cylinders, 10 oxygen concentrators, 15 ventilators,124,800 rapid antigen tests, 144,000 FFP2 masks. Belgium: 1 million surgical masks, 2,000 nasal oxygen cannulas.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management said: “The COVID-19 surge in Nepal is claiming more lives every minute as it spreads across the country. We stand in full solidarity with Nepal in its fight against the pandemic. I am very thankful to Finland, Spain, France, Germany and Belgium for their quick and generous offers of assistance via our Civil Protection Mechanism, showing that the EU is a trusted partner and friend in times of need. We are also quickly mobilizing emergency support with an initial €2 million. We stand ready to provide further assistance.”

The initial €2 million will support the monitoring of all home isolated cases through telehealth/telemedicine services and rapid referral to hospitals, as well as national emergency medical teams' deployment and the mobilization of international emergency medical teams. The funding will also procure key COVID-19 equipment and supplies in Nepal, including oxygen equipment (including oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators), personal protection equipment, home care kits and diagnostics equipment.

Team Europe is also working to ensure global, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and supporting the rollout of vaccination campaigns while exploring possibilities for boosting local manufacturing capacity. The EU played a leading role in setting up the COVAX Facility, the global initiative that allows for high-income countries to fund vaccines for low and middle-income countries and where Team Europe is one of its leading donors, with over €2.47 billion. To date, over €40.5 million doses of vaccine have been delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide.

The EU has been providing humanitarian assistance to people affected by conflict and major natural hazards in Nepal since 2001, including the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2015. Over 50 disaster preparedness projects have reached more than a million people across the country.

French Government Handed Over Medical Supply To Nepal

In solidarity with Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the French Government has extended support of medical equipment and supplies to the Government of Nepal.

Francois-Xavier Leger, Ambassador of France to Nepal, handed over to Hridayesh Tripathi, Minister for Health and Population, the shipment containing 504,000 FFP2 masks; 20,225 antigenic test kits; 12,000 protection glasses; and 14 respirators including consumables at a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport this morning.

Minister for Health and PopulationTripathy thanked the Government and the people of France for their generous support of life-saving materials, which would be helpful in containing the surge of COVID-19 cases and treatment of the affected people. He stated that the timely support from France is reflective of the longstanding Nepal-France friendship.

“The medical support received today is in response to the request of the Government of Nepal to the French Government, communicated at the bilateral level as well as through the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism, for supporting Nepal with vaccines, medicines, equipment and supplies in the face of the deadlier second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nepal Has Received COVID-19 Vaccines From China

As conveyed by Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, during the telephone conversation with President Bidya Devi Bhandari on May 26, 2021, a consignment of 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Kathmandu.

The vaccine and a similar number of syringes were airlifted from Beijing to Kathmandu by a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines Corporation this afternoon. The vaccines have been duly received by the officials of the Ministry of Health and Population, Government of Nepal.

The remaining two hundred thousand doses of the vaccine are being provided to Nepal by the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

Accordingly, 50,400 doses of the vaccine and syringes have been handed over to the officials of the Ministry of Health and Population this morning, and another batch of 50,400 vaccines and syringes is scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu this evening. The consignment of the remaining 99,200 vaccines and syringes will arrive in Kathmandu tomorrow.

The Government of Nepal sincerely appreciates and thanks to the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China for providing life-saving vaccines at this trying time.

China Handed Over Various Medical Equipment Including 40 Portable Ventilators

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi tweeted the news of handing over of various medical equipment to Nepal by China at Tatopani yesterday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China is contributing to Nepal's fight against the pandemic! 40 portable ventilators, 20 automated analyzers, 10 DR machines, 20 portable ultrasound and 30 anesthesia machines were handed over at Tatopani yesterday;” tweets Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi.

The first batch of anti-Covid-19 vaccines donated by Xizang(Tibet) Autonomous Region to Nepal has arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), today.

On May 26, President Bidya Devy Bhandari, during a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping relayed that Nepal is looking forward to purchasing China-manufactured vaccines for its people.

During the conversation, Chinese President Xi Jinping had committed to providing 1 million doses of Vero Cell vaccines to Nepal under grant assistance.

Nepal Received 800 Cylinders With Oxygen,200 ICU Beds And 45 Ventilators From China

Nepal received 800 cylinders with oxygen, 200 ICU beds, 45 ventilators, 10 concentrators, 15000 antigen kits, 20 automated analyzers, 10 Dr machines, 20 ultrasound and 30 anesthesia machines from China at Tatopani today.

“We thank the Gov and people of China for the generous support,” tweets the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

China’s Central And Provincial Governments Provide Various Life-Saving Medical Equipment And Supply To Nepal

The Government of the People’s Republic of China, the Provincial Governments as well as other organizations in China have provided various life-saving medical equipment and supplies to help Nepal fight against Coronavirus.

As a part of grant assistance, China provided 3500 oxygen cylinders and 10 ventilators, out of which 2000 oxygen cylinders and 10 ventilators have already been airlifted and the rest of the oxygen cylinders are being delivered at Rasuwagadhi border port shortly.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, another consignment of 40 portable ventilators, 20 automated analyzers, 10 DR machines, 20 portable ultrasound, and 30 anesthesia machines worth 5 million RMB is being handed over to the Nepali side at Tatopaniborder port by next week.

According to the Ministry, the Government of the People’s Republic of China has announced additional grant assistance of 5 million RMB under which items such as 650 oxygen concentrators, 20000 oxygen nasal cannulas and 20000 oxygen face masks will be provided to Nepal by next month.

The Government of Sichuan Province of China delivered by a chartered aircraft on May 19, 2021, medical supplies that include 300,000 disposable surgical masks, 162,880 N95 masks, 10,000 medical protective clothing, 500 ear thermometers, 50 non-contact infrared thermometers equivalent to 3.06 million RMB.

Besides, the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) of China has handed over the first batch of 150 liquid oxygen cylinders to the Consulate General of Nepal in Lhasa today. The donated Liquid Oxygen is equivalent to 30 thousand liters of liquid oxygen.

The liquid oxygen cylinders are expected to arrive in Tatopani border port on 22 May 2021. Meanwhile, the TAR Government of China has announced to provide additional medical equipment and materials that include 200 ICU beds, 5 ventilators, 10 oxygen concentrators, 800 oxygen gas cylinders with oxygen and 15000 antigen kits.

The Red Cross Society of China is providing Nepal Red Cross Society with 90 oxygen concentrators, 2000 coverall and 700000 surgical masks, which are being handed over tomorrow. Several private organizations in China have also provided medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, oxygen regulators and valves, oxygen cylinders to Nepal.

The Government of Nepal appreciates and thanks to the Government of the People’s Republic of China and its provincial Governments for their generous support at this difficult time. The medical equipment and materials are managed by the Ministry of Health and Population.

Thailand Handed Over Forty-six Oxygen Concentrators To Nepal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Thai Overseas Dhammaduta Bhikkhus and Verapuchong Foundation, Thailand have provided forty-six oxygen concentrators to Nepal.

Ambassador of Thailand Vosita Vorasaph handed over those oxygen concentrators to a senior official of the Ministry of Health and Population amidst a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport today.

A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs too was present on the occasion. Those oxygen concentrators were brought today by a Shree Airlines flight,

The Government of Nepal appreciates and thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Thai Overseas Dhammaduta Bhikkhus and Verapuchong Foundation, Thailand for their support.

A special aircraft, carrying various equipment and medical items contributed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn PhraVajiraklaochaoyuhua and members of the Thai Royal Family in order to support the Government of Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,is also arriving early next week.

Nepal Received 150 Ventilators From The UAE

A special flight, carrying health equipment and supplies provided by the Government of the United Arab Emirates to support the Government of Nepal in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, arrived in Kathmandu this morning.

Nepal received 150 ventilators, 150 trolleys, 318600 masks, 9000 coverall, 15000 gown and 20000 goggles from UAE. We appreciate and thank the Government and people of the UAE for this generous support.

The shipment consisting of ventilators, trolleys, masks, coverall, gown and goggles was handed over to the representative of the Ministry of Health and Population by the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, Kathmandu. The support received today is in response to the request of the Government of Nepal.

The Government of Nepal expresses its gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for the generous support that complements our efforts for treatment, prevention and control of the pandemic.

Thailand Provides Medical Supply To Nepal

A special aircraft from Thailand, carrying emergency medical supplies, arrived in Kathmandu Today.

The shipment consisting of surgical masks, PPE set, face shield, rapid antigen test, and fingertip pulse oximeter among others, was handed over to the Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi by the Ambassador of Thailand to Nepal VositaVorasaph, amidst a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport today.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Education, Science and Technology Krishna Gopal Shrestha were also present on the occasion.

The equipment was provided by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn PhraVajiraklaochaoyuhua, Her Majesty Queen SuthidaBajrasudhabimalalakshana and Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradevyavati of Thailand to support the Government of Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, arrived in Kathmandu this morning.

The Government of Nepal is grateful to Their Majesties the King and Queen and Her Royal Highness the Princess as well as to the people of Thailand for their support which is a testimony to the long-standing friendship between Nepal and Thailand.

Finland Channels Critical Support To Nepal To Combat Coronavirus Surge

Pertti Anttinen, Ambassador of Finland to Nepal, has handed over various critical health materials to Minister of Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathy amid a function at Tribhuwan International Airport,

A shipment from Finland carrying urgently needed protective supplies arrived in Nepal today, following the country’s request to the EU for assistance to contain its rapid surge in COVID-19 infections.

The shipment comprises 2,498,540 surgical masks, 164,500 vinyl gloves,26,000 gowns,349,920 KN95 masksand288,000 face shields. The Finnish assistance package contains3,326,960 items (around 30t) in total.

Pertti Anttinen, Ambassador of Finland to Nepal said:” The Covid-19 surge is claiming lives every day in Nepal and has rapidly overwhelmed hospitals and depleted medical supplies all over the country. Finland and the European Union are ready to help in this serious situation and stand in full solidarity with Nepal to protect all Nepalese right to health and life.”

According to a press release issued by Kati Bhose, Head of Cooperation, Embassy of Finland, Kathmandu, the shipment, the second of several to follow from the EU Member States in the coming days, is facilitated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Nepal is one of Finland’s long-term partner countries in development cooperation. The Country Programme focuses on water, sanitation and hygiene, education and gender equality.

During the ceremony ambassador of the European Union to Nepal Nona Deprez and ambassador of Germany to Nepal Roland Schäfer were also present.

The United Kingdom Provides 260 Units Of Ventilators (130 CPaP and 130 BiPaP Machines To Nepal

Nicola Pollitt, the Ambassador of the UK to Nepal, handed over the materials to Hridayesh Tripathi, the Minister for Health and Population, at a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport today.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Tripathy expressed gratitude to the British Government for extending helping hands when Nepal is facing a huge challenge in saving people’s lives from the resurgent second wave of the pandemic. This assistance from the UK is in keeping with the long history of the close and friendly relationship between Nepal and the UK including at the people’s level, he stated. Ambassador Pollitt assured the Hon. Minister of continued British cooperation to Nepal.

The medical items generously provided by the UK include 260 units of ventilators (130 CPaP and 130 BiPaP machines), assorted consumables to last around four weeks, and 19,200 eye protectors. The same charter flight also carried oxygen concentrators donated by NepalMedUK, a charity organization based in the UK.

The United States Announces $2.75 Million Funding Support To Nepal

The United States continues to provide ongoing support to meet the immediate needs of Nepali people.

Today, U.S. announced another $2.75M in funding that is earmarked for crucial oxygen generating plants, liquid oxygen storage tanks, & oxygen transportation cylinders.

USAID Announces Emergency Assistance To Help Nepal

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced emergency assistance to help Nepal battle its deadly COVID-19 surge. The first of three flights departed for Kathmandu carrying surgical masks, face shields, and gloves to protect thousands of health care workers in Nepal. This is the first of a series of flights to Nepal and other countries in South Asia as the region experiences this latest surge.

Today’s announcement builds on USAID’s efforts to help Nepal battle rising COVID-19 cases and contain transmission. In the past three weeks, USAID has provided more than $15 million to help the Government of Nepal scale-up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, treatment, and infection prevention.

USAID is also helping procure oxygen-related supplies and repair oxygen-generating systems throughout the country. This recent assistance, in addition to support over the past 15 months, brings USAID’s total assistance to Nepal for COVID-19 to more than $50 million. USAID’s historical investment, over the last 20 years, totals $600 million to improve the quality of health services in Nepal.

Since the pandemic began, USAID support to fight COVID-19 has benefitted more than 60 percent of Nepal’s population. USAID has helped expand Nepal’s COVID-19 testing lab network from a single lab to 87 labs to ensure nationwide coverage.

Over the past six months alone, USAID has provided Nepal with COVID-19 testing equipment, oxygen cylinders, pulse oximeters, PPE for health care workers, disinfection supplies, thermometers, arterial blood gas machines, and other life-saving medical equipment. In November 2020, USAID donated 100 ventilators to 51 hospitals throughout Nepal and the National Ambulance Service to aid critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Switzerland Provides 1.1 Million Rapid Antigen Test Kits And Other Medical Support To Nepal

The Government of Switzerland has provided support of various medical equipment and supplies to the Government of Nepal. At a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport this morning, the support materials were handed over to. Hridayesh Tripathi, Minister for Health and Population by Ms. Elisabeth von Capeller, Ambassador of Switzerland to Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Health and Population expressed gratitude to the Swiss Government and the friendly people of Switzerland for the generous support, which would be instrumental in saving lives and complementing the Government’s efforts for prevention and control of infections. He thanked the Swiss Embassy in Kathmandu for making efforts in the timely delivery of the support materials.

The support received today is in response to the request of the Government of Nepal to the Swiss Government for supporting Nepal with vaccines, medicines, equipment and supplies related to COVID-19.

The items that arrived in a chartered flight arranged by the Swiss Government include 40 oxygen ventilators, 1,100,000 rapid antigen test kits, 10 oxygen concentrators, 1,000 nasal canulas, respiratory masks, examination gloves and protective suits. Senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion.

Germany, France, Finland And Belgium To Provide Ventilators And Other Medical Support To Nepal

Japan Provides Medical Equipment To Nepal To Fight Against COVID-19

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Nepal at an unprecedented pace, the Government of Japan is providing 25 Portable Ultrasound Image Diagnostic Systems to 25 hospitals in Nepal, 23 of which were already handed over on 16th May. The remaining two will be installed today and tomorrow respectively.

Upon handing over the medical equipment to the hospitals, Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, stated that “The Ultrasound Image Diagnostic Systems Japan provides this time are easy to use because they are portable, and will significantly contribute to the diagnosis of COVID-19 patients. While Japan herself keeps fighting the pandemic domestically, Japan always stands behind Nepal. We will tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together at this critical time. I sincerely hope that the medical equipment from the Government of Japan will help Nepali people in this difficult situation.”

The Government of Japan supports Nepal to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic by providing medical equipment under the Japanese Grant Aid. Twenty-five (25) Blood Gas Analyzers have already been provided on 27 th January to 25 hospitals in the country. Japan will soon provide 160 Oxygen Concentrators and 6 Ambulances.

These Oxygen Concentrators will arrive in Nepal next month and they are significantly useful especially for the urgent treatment of COVID-19 patients since this high-tech equipment can “generate” highly concentrated oxygen without the need for oxygen cylinders. They will be distributed to 58 hospitals across the nation. The Embassy of Japan hopes that this assistance will save the lives of as many Nepalese people as possible. The Embassy also hopes this will contribute towards further strengthening the relationship, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Japan and Nepal. Embassy of Japan in Nepal

UN And Partners In Nepal Launches Emergency Covid-19 Plan

As Nepal faces a breaking point amidst its worst COVID-19 outbreak, the United Nations and partners are today launching the Nepal Covid-19 Response Plan calling for US$ 83.7 million to mobilize an emergency response over the next three months to assist 750,000 of the most vulnerable people affected by the pandemic. The plan was endorsed by the Nepal Humanitarian Country Team and the Government of Nepal’s COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre and lays out critical areas of support required to complement the Government of Nepal’s response efforts.

UN Resident Coordinator Ms. Sara Beysolow Nyanti said: “The current outbreak is having a devastating impact not just on health but across all sectors, hitting the poorest and most marginalized people in Nepali society the hardest. The COVID-19 Response Plan that we are launching today calls for swift action and international solidarity that is desperately needed to save lives and prevent unnecessary suffering today, tomorrow, and in the difficult weeks to come. We have no time to lose.”

After several months of relatively low daily cases in Nepal, cases began to increase rapidly in mid-April, rising from 150 cases per day in early April to over 8,000 cases per day since 5 May. Over 44% of COVID-19 tests nationally are coming back positive, suggesting that case numbers are much higher than reported. Despite the surge beginning almost three weeks after India’s, Nepal is experiencing roughly the same number of daily cases per capita as India, but with a health system whose capacity is much more limited.

Dr. Rajesh Sambhajirao Pandav, WHO Representative to Nepal, said: “The recent surge in cases has resulted in an unprecedented need for medical supplies including oxygen, medicines, ventilators, diagnostic kits and vaccines. While WHO and partners are supporting the Nepal Government’s endeavors in mounting a robust response, fighting the pandemic necessitates international solidarity. I appeal to friends of Nepal from around the world to come forward and help with fulfilling the needs of the hour.”

Millions of people in Nepal are struggling not just with the direct health impact of COVID-19, but also with hunger, malnutrition, devastating economic losses, and other health needs that are being overlooked. The Nepal COVID-19 Response Plan brings together the priority response activities as set out by the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) to address both the health and humanitarian consequences of COVID-19. The Government of Nepal is leading the response, but capacities are stretched to breaking point and international solidarity is urgently needed to assist the most vulnerable people with life-saving response activities in health, food security, education, nutrition, shelter, protection and water, and sanitation.

Ms. Elke Wisch, UNICEF Representative for Nepal, said: “Nepal is experiencing an alarming new COVID-19 surge, with a steep rise in cases that have overwhelmed Nepal’s fragile health system. As we respond to the immediate health crisis to help save lives, we cannot forget the devastating broader impact the current COVID-19 surge has on children and young people in Nepal. They are being cut off from vital support networks, losing parents and caregivers, and witnessing scenes no child should ever see. We must come together, nationally and internationally, if we are to prevent interrupted childhoods in Nepal from being lost for good.”

Airlift Lands in Kathmandu With Emergency Medical Support

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief has delivered 330 shipments of requested medical aid to 47 U.S. states and territories and 16 countries worldwide.

A 25-ton shipment of medical aid for Nepal landed in Kathmandu today with 860 Direct Relief-purchased oxygen concentrators to help the country as it faces a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The charter to Nepal followed two airlifts to India this month, which contained more than 2 million masks, several thousand oxygen concentrators.

Direct Relief is also working to prepare hurricane-prone regions for the 2021 hurricane season, which officially starts June 1.

Ambassador Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada thanks and lauds Direct Relief and Community Partnership International of the US for sending essential medical supplies to Nepal to fight the recent COVID-19 surge: A humanitarian medical relief flight from Direct Relief landed in Kathmandu on May 28, 2021.

Singapore Based Foundation Provides Medical Support To Nepal

Temasek Foundation International, a Singapore-based foundation, in collaboration with MiRXES Pvt Ltd and Lotus Life Foundation, has provided urgent medical items to Nepal to support its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The medical items include PCR kits, pulse oximeters, RNA extraction machines and kits as well as 30 units of tele-ventilators and 6 units of ventilators.

A Nepal Airlines cargo flight carrying those items reached the Tribhuvan International Airport this evening. Senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Population received those medical items. A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also present on the occasion.

The Government of Nepal appreciates and thanks to the Temasek Foundation International as well as its various collaborators for this generous support.

World Vision Handed over 1400 Oxygen Cylinders And Medical Equipment Nepal

As Nepal records catastrophic surge in COVID-19 cases, child-focused organization World Vision supported 1,400 oxygen cylinders, 20 Oxygen concentrators, 1,225 PPE sets,1012 Infrared (IR) thermometers, 1012 pulse oximeters and 25 beds to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Friday.

Handed over in the presence of Hridayash Tripathi (Minister for Health and Population), Julie Kumari Mahato (Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens) and Pushkar Khati (Member Secretary of the Social Welfare Council), Vice-Chair Dr. Padam Khatiwada, the much-needed medical supplies will strengthen government medical services and protect health workers as they respond to the major health crisis. The distribution hat took place at the premises of the MoHP in Kathmandu was a part of World Vision’s 90-day response plan against the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Minister of Health & Population Hridayash Tripathi stated that “Development organization including World Vision’s support is highly appreciable at this time of need. The government would like to commit to making the most of out of the support. Unlike other times when the support was given only to the accessible places, through the one door system we are committed to providing support throughout the country.”

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Julie Kumari Mahato thanked World Vision for supporting the government upon the appeal from Social Welfare Council and Ministry.

Acting National Director of World Vision International (WVI)Nepal Anubhaw Adhikari highlighted, “As an active partner, we are humbled to contribute to the government’s efforts to contain COVID-19 in the country. Government health systems are overwhelmed due to the rapid increase in patients infected with the coronavirus. This medical equipment will definitely help to meet the urgent needs at government health facilities and protect frontline workers as the situation continues to change. Unlike the first wave, the second wave is of even higher concern as it is affecting people of all ages severely, with a higher rate of infection among children. We have launched a multi-sectorial integrated response in 16 districts keeping children at the core.”

KOICA Supports Nepal Korea Friendship Municipal Hospital

KOICA through its KOV program supports Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital worth USD 5,000 in COVID Response Program

KOICA Global Doctor Byungcheol Kim working as a volunteer in Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital supported medical equipment as well as safety items worth USD 5,000 to Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital for the COVID Response program. The handover program was completed on May 30, 2021, in the presence of Mr. Madan Sundar Shrestha, Mayor and other related officials of the Municipality and the hospital.

The main objective of this program is to support in COVID response program via supporting medical equipment and safety items to increase the health services/facility of the hospital. Dr. Kim believes that the support will contribute to strengthening the capacity of the hospital to deal with the second wave of COVID-19. In addition to this, KOICA support is expected to upgrade the hospital performance and improve the service delivery to the patients. The supported items are Oxygen concentrator-1, PPE 230 sets, Head Cover (disposable) 10,000 units, examination gloves 84 boxes, disposable mask 5000 units.

KOICA through its KOV program has been partnering with the Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital since 2017 A.D. Since then he has been actively working in this hospital. He has already supported some projects to this hospital. Madhyapur Thimi Municipality as well as Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital appreciated the work done by Dr. Kim.

KOV program is one of KOICA's most important development cooperation programs which has been implemented since 1991, with this program KOICA aims to contribute to the socio-economic development of the partner countries at the grass-root level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to government organizations as per the need and request. KOV serves in Nepal for 1 to 2 years in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, ICT, tourism, etc.