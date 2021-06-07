COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3370 New Cases, 6951 Recoveries And 92 Deaths

With 3370 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 591494.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 12002 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3370 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Out of 5901 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1105 people.

Currently, there are 85544 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7180 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 78364 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 718 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1434 are admitted to the ICU, and 397 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6951 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 484373 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 84.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 92 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 7990.