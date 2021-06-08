COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3870 New Cases, 6570 Recoveries And 108 Deaths

With 3870 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 595363.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 12062 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3870 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Out of 5691antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1283 people.

Currently, there are 82736 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 6186 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 76550 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 747 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1321are admitted to the ICU, and 372 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6570 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 504530 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 84.7 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 108 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8098.