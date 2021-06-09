Izabella Koziell Joined ICIMOD As A Deputy Director General

Izabella Koziell Appointed Deputy DG Of ICIMOD

June 9, 2021, 7:36 a.m.

Izabella Koziell has joined the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) as Deputy Director General.

“We are thrilled to announce that @izabella_koz has joined us as our new Deputy Director General! Welcome to the team, we’re glad you’re with us!,” announces ICIMOD on its tweet.

“So excited to join @icimod to work with a fantastic team on hugely important #climatechange #environmentalawareness #sustainability challenges in the #HKH ,“ tweets Izabella Koziell.

With thirty years’ experience working in environment and development, in multiple leadership roles, and across policy, development and research, Izabella’s work has spanned topics critical for the Hindu Kush Himalayan region, including climate change, water scarcity, biodiversity loss, and land and ecosystem degradation.

ICIMOD DDG.jpg

Izabella has spent 15 years with the UK’s Department for International Development (now FCDO) based in Kenya, London, and New Delhi, ICIMOD said in a statement.

Her most recent position was as Director for the CGIAR Research Programme on Water Land and Ecosystems, based in Sri Lanka with the International Water Management Institute.

“I am really excited at joining ICIMOD at this critical time for the planet. As DDG, a large part of my focus will be to ensure that ICIMOD is at the forefront in addressing the climate, economic and environmental challenges that this region faces, since it matters not just for our region but for the globe,” said Izabella.

