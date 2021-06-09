Nepal Will Vaccinate All Citizens: Health Minister

Vaccination Will Be Available To All Citizens-Health Minister

June 9, 2021, 4 p.m.

Minister for Health and Population Sher Bahadur Tamang has urged one and all to adopt full safety precautions till vaccination against COVID-19 is made available to all citizens.

After the inauguration and monitoring of oxygen installation at the municipal-level community building in Chandragiri municipality, Minister Tamang urged all the people to place high safety alerts until and unless vaccination is assured.

Also on the occasion, Bagmati Province Assembly member Rama Ale pledged to provide support to the hospital with the necessary equipment and physical infrastructure in the coming days.

A plant has been installed at the municipal hospital which has the capacity to produce 40-88 big cylinder oxygen per day. Mondops Company had developed the plant at the cost of Rs 7.4 million. The company claimed that the plant is of new technology as it concentrates oxygen from the air without using chemicals.

Source: RSS

