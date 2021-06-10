Kathmandu Valley Logs 764 COVID-19 Cases

June 10, 2021, 5:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 764 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9901 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 764 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 764 cases, Kathmandu districts records 540 cases in Kathmandu and 125 in Lalitpur and 99 in Bhaktapur.

With 2874 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 601687

