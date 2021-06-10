NC General Assembly Will Be Held In September: President Deuba

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has made it clear that the party congress will be held within mid-September and urged all the party leaders to not cast doubt over the possibility of the congress and make similar expression in the public.

Issuing a statement today, NC president Deuba said expressions casting doubt over the party congress are inappropriate.

He has urged all to not spread rumour that the congress will not take place. He has also urged all to not get caught by the rumour.

The NC president said that initial preparation for election were to be held within next two months.

He said that he believes that party congress is not only a technical or administrative issue but the lifeline for the liveliness of the party.