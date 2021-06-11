COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2709 New Cases, 5208 Recoveries And 67 Deaths

With 2709 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 604396.

The e Ministry of Health and Population, said in 9598 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2709 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 5584 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1041 people.

Currently, there are 75275 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 5589 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 69686 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 594 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1189 are admitted to the ICU, and 366 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 5225 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 520816 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 86.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 67 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8305.