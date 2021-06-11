Weather Forecast Analysis For June 11 Across Nepal

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

