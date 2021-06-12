India Records 91,702 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

India on Friday reported 91,702 new COVID-19 infections and 3,403 deaths over the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 vaccination in Bihar is likely to pick up with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday setting a target of inoculating 60 million people in the next six months. The chief minister gave instructions to the effect at a meeting of the state health department here.

Till date, 1.18 crore people in the state, which has a total population of about 13 crores, have received the jabs. The chief minister said to achieve the target of "vaccinating six crore people in six months", as many government employees as required should be roped in. Kumar also underscored the need for an awareness campaign "to make people understand that getting vaccinated was essential for saving their own lives. -

Source: The Indian Express