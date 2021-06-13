COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1694 New Cases, 3094 Recoveries And 46 Deaths

With 1694 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 608472.

The e Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7517 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1694 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4889 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 715 people.

Currently, there are 68955 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 5211 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 63744 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 548 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1100 are admitted to the ICU, and 347 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3994 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 531105 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 87.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday added 46 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8412.