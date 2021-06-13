India Reports 80,834 New Cases, Lowest Since April 1.

India reported 80,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest after 71 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 4.25 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 2,94,39,989. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,70,384 with 3,303 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further declined to 10,26,159 comprising 3.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.26 per cent. A net decline of 54,531 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

People throng markets in the national capital after lockdown restrictions were eased; visuals from Sarojini Nagar.

"We're happy that govt permitted shops to reopen after #COVID lockdown. Customers have started coming to market. Hoping for more footfall," says a shop owner