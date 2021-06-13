India Reports 80,834 New Cases, Lowest Since April 1.

India Reports 80,834 New Cases, Lowest Since April 1.

June 13, 2021, 7:03 p.m.

India reported 80,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest after 71 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 4.25 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 2,94,39,989. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,70,384 with 3,303 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further declined to 10,26,159 comprising 3.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.26 per cent. A net decline of 54,531 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

People throng markets in the national capital after lockdown restrictions were eased; visuals from Sarojini Nagar.

"We're happy that govt permitted shops to reopen after #COVID lockdown. Customers have started coming to market. Hoping for more footfall," says a shop owner

Agencies

'Intensify Efforts To Procure COVID Vaccines': Nepali Congress
Jun 13, 2021
Krishna Chandra Nepali Appointed New Chief Minister Of Gandaki Province
Jun 13, 2021
India Records 84332 Covid-19 Infections 4002 Deaths
Jun 13, 2021
Denmark Star Eriksen Stable After Collapse On Pitch During Euro 2020 Match Vs Finland
Jun 13, 2021
G7 To Launch New Infrastructure Initiative To Counter China’s BRI
Jun 13, 2021

More on India

India Records 84332 Covid-19 Infections 4002 Deaths By Agencies 14 hours, 6 minutes ago
India Records 91,702 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
India Reports 91,702 COVID19 Cases, 1,34,580 Discharges By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
India Records 92,596 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours By Agencies 3 days, 14 hours ago
India Recorded 86498 New Covid-19 Cases On Tuesday By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago
India's PM Modi Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccines For All Adults By Agencies 5 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Judge Dr. Salahuddin Akhtar Siddiqui As I Know Him By Prof. Dr. Mohan P. Lohani Jun 13, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 653 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1694 New Cases, 3094 Recoveries And 46 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2021
Why It’s In India’s Interest To Quell The Political Crisis In Nepal By Ranjit Rae Jun 13, 2021
Slovenia, Austria And Malta Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2021
'Intensify Efforts To Procure COVID Vaccines': Nepali Congress By Agencies Jun 13, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75