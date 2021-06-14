Kathmandu Valley’s CDOs Extended Prohibitory Order By Another Week

The meeting of three Chief District Officers of the Kathmandu Valley has decided to extend the ongoing prohibitory order by one more week.

Bhaktapur CDO Prem Prasad Bhattarai informed that the meeting held today had taken the decision to this effect.

Likewise, the meeting has decided to permit the operation of hardware shops, book shops, and online delivery services. The grocery stores, departmental stores, vegetable, fruits, dairy, and meat shops are also allowed to open till 11:00 am.