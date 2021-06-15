Canada Provides 600 Oxygen Concentrators

Nepal has just received 600 oxygen concentrators, generously funded by Canada and delivered through UNICEF's ACT-A Supplies Financing Facility.

According to UNICEF-Nepal Twitter, the consignment will be handed over to be distributed to health facilities to help strengthen their response to #COVID19.

“We thank the Government & people of Canada Flag of Canada for such a valuable support to Nepal Flag of Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” tweets MoFA.