Canada Provides 600 Oxygen Concentrators

Nepal has just received 600 oxygen concentrators, generously funded by Canada and delivered through UNICEF's ACT-A Supplies Financing Facility.
According to UNICEF-Nepal Twitter, the consignment will be handed over to be distributed to health facilities to help strengthen their response to #COVID19.
“We thank the Government & people of Canada Flag of Canada for such a valuable support to Nepal Flag of Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” tweets MoFA.
