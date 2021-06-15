Kathmandu Valley Logs 545 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 545 COVID-19 Cases

June 15, 2021, 5:54 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 545 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7449 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 545 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 545cases, Kathmandu districts records 455 cases in Kathmandu and 74 in Lalitpur and 16 in Bhaktapur.

With 1681 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 612202.

.

