Mithun Sankranti 2021: Significance About The Auspicious Festival

Sankranti is the transmigration of the Sun from one zodiac sign to the next zodiac sign. There are twelve Sankrantis in a year.

Mithuna Sankranti falls when the Sun transits from Tauras zodiac and then enters the sign Gemini that is Mithuna. In Odisha this festival is called Raja Parba while in the Eastern and North Eastern provinces Mithuna Sankranti is celebrated as a menstruating phase of Mother Earth, Meanwhile, on the other hand, in South India Sankranti is called Sankraman.

Mithun Sankranti 2021: Significance

All the twelve Sankrantis are divided into four categories:

- Ayan Sankranti

- Vishuva or Sampat Sankranti

- Vishnupadi Sankranti

- Shadshitimukhi Sankranti

Mithuna sankranti is Shadshitmukhi sankranti. The transit of the Sun from one zodiac sign to another is a very important event and it has astrological effects. After Sankranti Sixteen ghatis are taken for performing all daan punya activities (charity), it is considered auspicious.

Mithun Sankranti 2021: Sankranti Muhurat

Sankranti day- Tuesday

Observation day- June 15, 2021

Transit date- June 15, 2021

Sankranti moment- 06:17 on June 15 Sankranti ghati 2 (dinmana)

Sankranti Moon sign- Karka

Sankranti Nakshatra- Ashlesha

Punya Kal- 06:17 - 13:43

Maha Punya Kal- 06:17 - 08:36

Mithun Sankranti 2021: Puja vidhi and celebration

- People take bath before sunrise.

- Give arghya water with roli and red flower in it, to rising sun.

- Sit on red carpet and chant Surya Mantra.

- Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Bhudevi, the Goddess Earth.

- In Odisha people wear traditional clothes.

- Special puja is performed of grinding stone, which is decorated, it depicts Mother Earth.

- Girls get ready with beautiful dresses and enjoy various kinds of swings on the barks of banyan trees.

- Homage to ancestors is paid in temples or at the bank of rivers.

- Men women dance bare foot on earth to welcome the rain.

- Donation is treated as very beneficial on this day.

- Gifting cow - Hisaab is highly auspicious.