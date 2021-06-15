Petroleum Tanker Drivers Stopped Work Demanding Vaccination Against Covid-19

The Nepal Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ Association has decided not to transport petroleum products until vaccinations are provided reports The Rising Nepal.

The association on Sunday sent a letter to the NOC stating that the transportation of petroleum products kept in the essential services has been stopped until vaccination is arranged.

Stating that they have been neglected even after sending letters demanding vaccination up to three times, the association has stated that they will not transport fuel until they received the vaccines.

“Safe health care and first-come, first-served vaccination are essential for drivers and helpers transporting essential goods,” the association said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Although the association has repeatedly drawn the attention of the concerned bodies to the issue of vaccination, no action has been taken and we have been unable to provide services to the drivers and co-drivers at high risk unless they take special measures for health protection and vaccination,” it said.

Meanwhile, Nepal Petroleum Dealers’ National Association has also expressed support to the demand of a tanker driver who stopped transporting fuel in Bagmati Province from Sunday demanding vaccination against COVID-19.

Issuing a press statement on Sunday, it warned the government to make the vaccine available soon.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies has urged the COVID Crisis Management Centre CCMC) to provide vaccines to those who are at the forefront of supplying essential goods and services.

The Ministry has requested the CCMC to provide 157,596 vaccines for those who are at the forefront of supplying petroleum products, said Urmila KC, joint spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies.

The Ministry on Monday demanded with the CCMC for providing 10,346 vaccines for the Nepal Petroleum Dealers’ National Association, 140,000 for the Federation of Nepal Truck Tanker and Transport Entrepreneurs, Nepal and 4,600 vaccines for the Federation of Gas Dealers’ Association Nepal.

According to the Rising Nepal, similarly, the Ministry has requested the CCMC to provide 1,000 vaccines for staff of Nepal Oil Corporation, 150 for Salt Trading Corporation and 15,000 for the Nepal Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association, she said.

She said that the Ministry had made request for vaccination as per the request of Nepal Oil Corporation and those involved in supply of fuel during fear of COVID-19.

Earlier, the petroleum and gas traders said it would be difficult to supply fuel if vaccines were not provided.