Kathmandu Valley Logs 499 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 499 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8587Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 499 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 499 cases, Kathmandu districts records 354 ases in Kathmandu and 66 in Lalitpur and 79 in Bhaktapur.

With 2014 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 614216.

.