Kathmandu Valley Logs 570 COVID-19 Cases

June 17, 2021, 5:42 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 570 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7711Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 570 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 570 cases, Kathmandu districts records 413 cases in Kathmandu and 121in Lalitpur and 36 in Bhaktapur.

With 1768 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 615984.

