11 Killed And Dozens Are Missing In Manang

11 Killed And Dozens Are Missing In Manang

June 18, 2021, 7:35 a.m.

Death toll in monsoon-induced disaster, triggered by torrential rains in different parts of the country, has reached 11.

According to an update made public by the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) as of 4:00 pm on Thursday, landslides and floods have left 11 people dead while 25 others are still missing.

The NDRRMA said the devastation has mainly hit 17 districts since June 14, causing complete damage to 129 and partial damage to 114 physical infrastructures. So far, three bodies of those who died in the Sindhupalchowk flood have been identified. One person each was killed in the floods and landslides in Bajura, Gorkha, Palpa, Doti, Jumla, Arghakhanchi, Kaski, Kavre, and Rupandehi districts.

According to the NDRRMA, the 17 monsoon-hit districts include Bajura, Gorkha, Manang, Sindhupalchowk, Pyuthan, Palpa, Syangja, Lamjung, Dang, Doti, Jumla, Jajarkot, Arghakhanchi, Kaski, Baglung, Gulmi, and Kavrepalanchowk.

Meanwhile, landslides triggered by heavy rains in the past four days, have blocked roads in Darchula, Salyan, Chitwan and Bajhang districts and damaged property in Lalitpur, Gorkha, Kavre and Kaski districts.

The road leading to Tinkar via Darchula in Byas Rural Municipality-5 of Darchula, the road at Kapurkot Rural Municipality-3 Baseri in Salyan and the road at Jaya Prithvi Municipality-7 in Bajhang have been blocked due to landslides. Similarly, the road at Ichchakamana Rural Municipality-5 in Chitwan has been blocked due to the landslide.

In Manang, 35 people have been rescued from various parts of the Himalayan district. According to Manang Chief District Officer Bishnu Lamichhane, 24 people were rescued from Sirantal of Naso Rural Municipality-1 and 11 people from Thoche Gumba area of ​​Naso by a Nepali Army helicopter. In addition, attempt to rescue 75 people who have been left stranded by the flood in Napiboomi is underway. The attempt has been delayed because of bad weather.

Meanwhile, a child has been found dead in India after being swept away by the Bhutahi Balan River at Belhi of Balan Bihul Rural Municipality-4 in Saptari district. Shantosh Bhandari, 13, son of Kisundev Bhandari of the Rural Municipality-4, Belhi, who had gone to deliver lunch to his brother working in the field, was swept away by the flood on Wednesday. The body of the boy was found near Balan River of Madhuwani district in Bihar.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

‘92% Of Fully Vaccinated Healthcare Workers Who Got Covid Had Mild Infections’
Jun 18, 2021
NC General Convention From September 1
Jun 18, 2021
Two Chinese And One Indian National Die In Sindhupalchok Floods
Jun 18, 2021
Iranians Vote In Presidential Election Friday
Jun 18, 2021
How Chelsea and Manchester United linked-Marquinhos Became The Symbol Of Copa America Favourites Brazil
Jun 18, 2021

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Two Chinese And One Indian National Die In Sindhupalchok Floods By Agencies 8 hours, 44 minutes ago
Three Killed, 11 Go Missing In Flood, Landslide Incidents Across Country By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Seven People Are Killed In Landslides In Helambu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Floods And Landslides Create Havoc In Western Nepal By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Eight Families In Baglung Displaced By Mudslide By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits Indonesia, Killing 8 By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Ireland And Denmark Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2021
CHILD LABOR Alarmingly High By A Correspondent Jun 18, 2021
BOOK On Indian Philosophy By A Correspondent Jun 18, 2021
Vegetarians Arise! By Hemang Dixit Jun 18, 2021
Danish And Irish Government Hand Over Medical Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2021
‘92% Of Fully Vaccinated Healthcare Workers Who Got Covid Had Mild Infections’ By Agencies Jun 18, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75