Dolkha District Administrations Alerted People Living Along Tamakosi River Possible Flood

With the information from Chinese authorities, Dolakha District Administrator issued a notice late last night alerting the people living on both the sides of Tamakosi river to move safe place and take precautionary measures against possible floods.

At a time when Upper Tamakoshi River is in the final stage of testing, commissioning and generation phase, it will likely to affect the schedule.

“The Tama Kosi river may have been blocked by a landslide up in Tibet (around Rongxia town of Tingri country) which can lead to an outburst flood affecting the downstream region in Nepal,” said the notice.

Following heavy damage in Melamchi, Dolakha District Administration takes a precautionary measure not to repeat as in Melamchi valley.