COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1421 New Cases, 3456 Recoveries And 51 Deaths

June 20, 2021, 5:12 p.m.

With 1421 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 621056.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 6677 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1421 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4249 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1021 people.

Currently, there are 55532 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3699 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 51833 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 441 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients 871 are admitted to the ICU, and 250 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3456 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 556798 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 89.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 51 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8726.

